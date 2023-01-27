Daughter deposes against father

Aziha Alim Ridh daughter of Khandker Sakhawat Alim Nobel, main accused in film actress Raima Islam Shimu murder case, in her deposition in a Dhaka court quoted Nobel as saying to her from jail, "Ma, I had committed a mistake, please forgive me."

The daughter of couple Nobel -Shimu in her deposition on Thursday further said that after two days of her father's arrest, he spoke to her over phone from jail and confessed to the offence and sought her pardon for killing her mother Shimu.

Nobel and his friend SMY Abdullah Farhad on January 16 night last year allegedly killed the actress Raima Islam Shimu following a family feud. A day later police recovered her severed body from a bush beside at Aliapur area near Hazratpur Bridge in Keraniganj.

Judge Md Shafiqul Islam of the Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court in Dhaka on Thursday recorded the statement of the deceased Shimu's daughter, Ridh and fixed February 7 for the cross examination of the witness.