Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Actress Shimu Murder

Daughter deposes against father

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Court Correspondent

Aziha Alim Ridh daughter of Khandker Sakhawat Alim Nobel, main accused in film actress Raima Islam Shimu murder case, in her deposition in a Dhaka court quoted Nobel as saying to her from jail, "Ma, I had committed a mistake, please forgive  me."
The daughter of couple Nobel -Shimu in her deposition on Thursday further said that after two days of her father's arrest, he spoke to her over phone from jail and confessed to the offence and sought her pardon for killing her mother Shimu.
Nobel and his friend SMY Abdullah Farhad on January 16 night last year allegedly killed the actress Raima Islam Shimu following a family feud. A day later police recovered her severed body from a bush beside at Aliapur area near Hazratpur Bridge in Keraniganj.
Judge Md Shafiqul Islam  of the Fourth Additional  District and  Sessions Judge's Court in Dhaka on Thursday recorded the statement of the  deceased Shimu's  daughter, Ridh and fixed February 7 for the cross examination of the witness.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Daughter deposes against father
CMCH providing dialysis to Kidney patients
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on February 18
Steps would be taken against dishonest traders in Ramadan: DG Consumer Protection
Dr Fahmida recommends market monitoring by government
People want fall of BNP's leadership: Quader
Holey Artisan victim's mother vows to fight release of Bollywood film on tragedy
No further sanctions against RAB as law and order improves: Anisul


Latest News
One third of Amazon 'degraded' by human activity, drought: study
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
DCs' proposal on design, implementation of projects illogical: IEB
Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president
Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
10 Bangladeshi firms to participate in ‘Texworld USA 2023’
Man found dead in Noakhali
Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy
Most Read News
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
BNP announces four-day march in Dhaka 'to restore democracy'
Two women found dead at Barishal ex-UP member's house
Borrowing at 9pc could be troubling for Islami, 2 other banks: Economists
Man dies in bike accident at Hatirjheel losing control
Murder after rape: Trial of DJ Neha among six begins
BELA's Rizwana Hasan's car attacked in Chattogram
Saraswati Puja today
Get ready to ensure free and fair election, Home Minister tells DCs
Bangladesh condemns desecration of Quran in Netherlands
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft