

Focus more on exploring hidden gas reserves

According to a recently published news report in this daily, Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited- BAPEX confirmed the discovery of a large gas reserve at Bhola North Well No 2.

Needs be mentioned, with the Bhola North Well No 2 having the capacity of supplying gas worth 20 million cubic feet per day, the number of wells with the capacity of supplying 20 million cubic feet per day across the country now stands at 11. However, BAPEX with the support of Russian state energy company Gazprom began drilling the well on December last year and found the abundance of gas at a depth of 3,528 meters.

Natural gas has always played a crucial role behind the rapid development of our country, especially in the last two decades while meeting almost 73 percent of the country's energy demand.

We believe, a planned, systematic and proper management of the reserves, discovered in Bhola can help change the socio-economic scenario of country's South central region through rapid industrialization.

Now with the country's industrial sector turning around after pandemic, there is little scope to ignore the needs of natural gas. And to ensure adequate supply of gas to keep industrial activities functioning, wastage and misuse of this natural resource is a must. In this regard, there is a clear need to impose accountability on every stakeholders of the energy sector.

Misuse and illegal use of gas citing the account of Petrobangla itself has time and again hogged the headlines. In our earlier editorials, we have repeatedly stressed on the needs for going tough against the culprits of illegal gas connections with the nexus of dubious officials.

The recent discovery at Bhola implies that we potentially have more gas underground and under the sea which requires further drilling and exploration. Unfortunately, a number of government policymakers have often adopted wrong policies of importing gas instead of exploring more at home, due to which the energy sector has become increasingly dependent foreign imports despite possibility of large gas reserves at home. Under the current reality of the higher price of LNG, we urge our energy policy makers to re-think their policies and focus more on exploring hidden reserves.

We suggest local companies to be given priority in gas extraction, storage and exploration. In this case, there is no alternative to developing capacity of local companies.





