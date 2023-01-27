Video
Keep footpaths free of encroachment

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Dear Sir
Sidewalks are built along the road to prevent road accidents and the safe movement of people. But in all cities, most of the sidewalks are occupied by some illegal makeshift traders. In particular, the image of Kandirpar, Tomsom Bridge, Rajganj, and Padua Bazaar areas of the Comilla district has taken a grim shape. Various shops include tea and drinks, jhalmuri, clothes, shoes, fruits, and flowers. Some influential people are protecting them from behind. As a result, the risk of traffic jams and accidents is increasing as common people are prevented from using the footpaths. Therefore, I request the intervention of the administration to vacate the sidewalk and clear the encroachment.

Mohammad Al-Amin
Student of BSS of Public Administration, Comilla University


