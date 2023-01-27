

Struggle for quality education



One of the most significant challenges that the educational system in Bangladesh has to contend with is a shortage of funding. Because just a small portion of the total budget is set aside for education each year, the nation's educational system suffers from a lack of proper funding, resources, and facilities. This financial shortfall has a knock-on effect on the pay of teachers, the majority of whom already receive incomes that are below the federal minimum and have unfavourable working conditions. As a consequence of this, a significant number of skilled educators opt to work in fields other than education, which leaves schools both understaffed and under-trained.



The high student-to-teacher ratio in schools is another problem that has to be addressed. Due to a lack of available funds, schools are unable to recruit a sufficient number of teachers to meet the requirements of their pupils. As a consequence, class sizes become excessively big, making it challenging for educators to pay personalised attention to each and every pupil. Students who experience this risk falling farther behind in their studies and not receiving the necessary support to achieve their goals.



Additionally, the absence of appropriate infrastructure and facilities in Bangladesh is a major factor to the decline in the overall quality of education in the country. There are a lot of schools that don't have fundamental utilities like electricity, clean water, and good sanitation. Because of this, it may be challenging for kids to learn in an atmosphere that is both comfortable and secure. In addition, many schools do not have the essential equipment and materials, such as textbooks, which makes it challenging for educators to deliver a high-quality education to their students.



Insufficient investment in the creation of new curricula is another factor contributing to Bangladesh's subpar educational system. The course material is frequently out of date and does not reflect the requirements of the contemporary world. Because of this, students run the risk of not being adequately prepared for the workforce and being unable to compete successfully in a global market.



Nevertheless, the government of Bangladesh has taken some steps to address these concerns in recent months. The amount of money that is set aside in the budget for education has been increased by the government. In addition, the government has mandated that all children must attend primary school and has launched several initiatives to enhance the educational system overall. In addition, the government has begun providing stipends to female students, which has contributed to a rise in the number of girls who are enrolled in schools.



Due to a lack of financing, poor infrastructure, high student-to-teacher ratios, obsolete curricula, and a lack of proper facilities, the quality of education in Bangladesh continues to be a cause for worry. Despite this, the government has taken some actions to address these concerns and improve the quality of the educational system. However, there is still a significant amount of work to be done to guarantee that all kids have access to a good education that will adequately prepare them for the future.







-Mahmudul Hasan Milton, Undergraduate Student of the Department of Geography & Environment, Jagannath University

























