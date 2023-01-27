

Ghost gear’s link to marine pollution



Approximately 67,679 artisanal fishing boats and 220 industrial fishing trawlers, roughly 1,89,367 units (gear/net), operate in Bangladesh Marine water. In addition, illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing is occurring daily in Bangladeshi waters with many sophisticated, technologically advanced, and equipped trawlers. We have just had a good understanding of the scope of the fishing-related pollution problem. Even the country is very new with the term 'ghost gear.' There needs to be more data on the tiny artisanal boats' crafts and nets operating in our country, as almost all of them lack of licensing system. Therefore, to hold fishing fleets accountable for the waste, a top part of activities related to fishing are outside of our regular inspection.



On the side, it is really a matter of fact that we live in a region that is quite cyclone-prone, and the fishing equipment we use is very traditional and old in terms of structural elements, so losing fishing gear is fairly common here. On the other side, pressure on marine resources is growing due to population increase and fish stock depletion, which promotes fishing-related pollution from trawlers, and mechanized and non-mechanized gear and harms the local ecology. The impacts from lost fishing equipment such as nets, traps, fish aggregating devices, lines and buoys, life jackets, and other costumes pose serious environmental risks long after they become derelict.



Our local fisher is evidence of huge pollutants and new substances in their catch rather than fish now. The fishermen in our community have complained that during IUU fishing, many destroy the nets, and in most cases, those nets end up in the ocean as polluting materials. The fishermen gather a few because some believe those nylon-made nets are bad for the ecosystem, but most do not know. The experience of Bangladeshi sea fishermen shows that 20-30 nets, which are between one and two kilometers long, go under the water yearly. Additionally, in most cases, foreign fishermen lose their nets under the water during IUU fishing after the sudden attack of a responsible authority. Those nets continue to be submerged year after year, speeding up pollution. Locally prevalent maximum boats are made of wood. When they are washed into the ocean during storms or other natural disasters, they contribute to an oxygen shortage on the ocean floor and a high rate of bacterial decomposition.



On the other hand, steel-built boats reduce the productivity of the ocean floor by obstructing coastal upwelling and sunlight penetration. Present-day fishermen's catch shows significant pollutant substances like plastic bottles, wood, steel, and other materials, among other things than before.Even if we see extreme sound pollution from the aged fishing gear, fishing-involved pollution disturbs the smooth breeding process of mammals.



In our country, most fishing boats use lightweight plasticsin almost all types of fishing equipment, like nets, traps, fish aggregation devices, ropes, and other materials, dueto their accessibility and toughness.In reality, the weight alone does not sufficiently demonstrate the magnitude of the impact of such types of pollutants. These kinds of slack gear and its substancesdestroy the marine environment and disperse microalgae that can cause harmful algal blooms, change and harm coastal and marine habitats, interfere with navigation and other fishing activities, restrict light penetration, decrease the socioeconomic value of coastal and near shore areas, and break down plastic substances into microplastics that enter the food chain. They also support invasive species and transfer toxins. However, all kinds of lost fishing gear, particularly plastic parts that now make up a sizable portion of many gear types, raise serious concerns about dangers to our Bay of Bengal ecosystems. Due to their affordability and durability, plastic-made materials continue to be highly common in our nation.



In reality, a fisherman's worst nightmare is losing their gear. Developing advanced and occasionally straightforward strategies to lessen gear loss is possible. We can take proactive measures to minimize this loss and its effects. The speed and extent of artisanal vessel licensing to keep accurate data for sustainable management will be able to stop the tide of plastic pollution and ocean environmental degradation. Therefore, comprehending the context and creating individualized solutions are necessary to finding solutions to this problem. The pioneering wildlife advocates at the World Animal Protection have spearheaded efforts to reduce ghost gear. The group also calls for tagging all commercial gear by 2025 to hold fishing fleets responsible for their waste. Though the purpose differs from keeping all the artisanal boats under permission by Bangladesh Government, it could be a helpful tool for holding fishing fleets responsible for plastic and other pollution. Even systems could be developed so that when the fishing communities buy their nets, they should be logged and registered, and at the end of the useful life of the gear, they would be responsible for returning it for recycling. Fishing is an old, economically viable, and popular source of energy and livelihood, so that fishing intensity will increase over time. And how it would be in an environmentally sustained manner discouraging any pollution should be the prime concern of all the relevant stakeholders at this extreme moment.



- Afifat Khanam Ritika, Research Officer, Bangladesh Institute of Maritime Research and Development (BIMRAD)



























