

Let’s not be prisoners of our own tongues



But do we really take a good care of this powerful device? Do we learn how to bring out the best of our language?



Yes, of course! We study languages at our schools and colleges- a very ready-made answer is sure to be in the air and that is true to some extent.We do study languages throughout our Secondary and Higher Secondary levels. We study Bengali as our mother tongue and English as an international language. AndI must admit, we have dedicated course materials as well for each class which apparently seem to be the ultimate solution to mastering a command over a language. But have we ever thought what kinds of practices we put ourselves through? Do they ensure a balanced and organized practice for learning a language with pleasure? Does it go smoothly with us?



As a language instructor, I would appreciate the privilege to give my readers a bit of insight into this matter.Actually, a language moves on four integral modules Listening, Speaking, Reading and Writing - simply the way a car moves on four wheels. Like the wheels of a car, each of these modules is interlinked and connected to each other. You listen more, you will speak better. You read with pleasure, you can write like a pro. And quite relatable to that, lacking in any of these modules would affect the other ones.



Now tell me, do we have a complete study on any of those languages? Do we get it altogether? No, we dont anyway treat a language as a language. Our educational game makers, sadly enough, confuse the study of a language with studying any other subjects like physics, chemistry, economics, mathematics or whatever. Our curriculum is only based on reading and writing for these languages just the way it is for any other subjects. And the outcome is gruesome.



Even after studying the languages for almost twelve years, most of us cant master the art of speaking. We simply cant speak with confidence at certain situations. In case of English, we discover the gap when it is too late while in case of Bengali, Im sad to say, many of us dont even realize the bitter truth that our way of speaking is in many ways not pleasant and impressive. As a result, we lose opportunities in workplaces; we create misunderstandings in social communications and therefore, slowly but surely,WE BECOME THE PRISONERS OF OUR OWN TONGUES.



But there are so many good ways to overcome such linguistic underachievement. Inclusion of audiovisual resources in our curriculum is likely to be a viable solution. Learning a language bylistening to it is the most natural way. It introduces one to the real flavor and texture of the language.



Just think about our kids growing up listening to fairy tales from their teachers,getting introduced to rhymes and songs as a part of their classroom activity, taking part in situational dialogues and conversations as an extracurricular activity.This will naturally introduce them to the aesthetic uses of language- be it Bengali or be it English.



Lets take another one! Why do you think people go that shaky at interviews in our country? A survey says its mostly because the interviewer expects them to be speaking in English and that is the time candidates discover how terrible speakers they are. Even after studying the language for more than a decade, they simply dont find their tongue at the time when they need it the most.



But things could be otherwise! It could be much easier for them if they were to follow the natural process of learning a language that I have already mentioned from childhood. If they had teachers and partners to enjoy a day-to-day conversation as they grow up, they would definitely be able to create a comfort zone with this language. Undoubtedly, audiovisual resources like movies, dramas, documentaries and so on involve real life situational conversations and unquestionably one can relate it when they are also exposed to such situations.



Besides, language shapes and patterns ones way of thinking and their lifestyles in a great way. So, as far my little brain offers me to think, when most of the children regardless of their socio-economic background and family statusget the perfect environment to explore the same standard of language, I believe, they will be able to set a standard for their lives as well.



- The writer is an IELTS and English Language instructor

