Digital Bangladesh Fair kicks off

Shaikh Shahrukh

A three-day "Digital Bangladesh Fair" began at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital's Sher-E-Bangla Nagar on Thursday to educate users about the latest digital technology.

Posts and Telecommunications Division hosted the fair 'Digital Bangladesh's Connectivity to Highway' with support from Internet Service Providers Association Bangladesh (ISPAB).

A large number of digital technology companies put on display their products in 52 pavilions and 77 stalls.

Parental control, triple play (landline line, internet and dish connection in one cable), mobile apps, broadband internet service and digital technology are on display. Tech giants Huawei, ZTE, and mobile manufacturers are showcasing their products, while domestic software companies are presenting their software and services.

Telecom operators are showcasing Voice, Internet and Value Added Services (VAS) using 5G technology.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's biography is being screened at Bangabandhu corner.

Ministers and experts will explain latest and future technology at seminars. On the first day, a seminar on skill development and digital transformation of education: Bangladesh context was held at the media market of the conference centre, with Deputy Minister of Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel as the chief guest. The key note paper was presented by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission(BTRC) Director Dr Mushfiq Hasan Chowdhury.

A discussion on Made in Bangladesh followed at the Windy Town Hall with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi as the chief guest and Fair Group's Chief Marketing Officer Md. Mesbah Uddin presented the key note paper.

On the second day a seminar on Fifth Industrial Revolution and 5G Infrastructure: Preparation of Bangladesh would be held at Media Bazar at 11 am, with Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar as the chief guest.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University Vice Chancellor Dr Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam will present the key note paper.

A seminar on pre- and post-strategies for the telecommunication sector during disaster would be held Windy Town at the same time with State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Mohammad Enamur Rahman as the chief guest.

Director General of BTRC (System and Services) Brigadier General Nasim Parvez will present the key note paper.

Another seminar on Data Science Robotics and Artificial Intelligence: Bangladesh Perspective would be held in Windy Town at 3 pm on the same day with Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafes Osman as the chief guest. Dhaka University Profesoor Dr. Lafifa Jamal will present the key note paper.

Yet another seminar on Digital Transformation: the Driving Force of the Future Economy of Bangladesh would be held at 3 pm on the same day with Minister of State for Planning Prof Dr Shamsul Alam as the chief guest.

Price Waterhouse Cooper Bangladesh Managing Director Mamun Rashid would present the key note paper. An online essay competition on Bangabandhu, Liberation War and Digital Bangladesh and an open drawing competition would be held for primary school students.

An Online Essay Competition for A-Group: Lower Secondary Level Students (6th to 8th Class) (Maximum 1,000 words) Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla.

Another online essay competition for B-Group: Secondary Level Students (9th to 10th Class) (Maximum 1200 words) would be held on the topic Digital Bangladesh: A Story of Transformation.

On January 28, the last day of the fair, a seminar on Safe Digital Society: Role of the State would be held at Media Bazar at 11 am with Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Haque as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Government's Computer Incident Response Team e-Governance CIRT Project Director Tarek M Barkatullah will present the keynote paper.

