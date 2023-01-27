Evil forces will not be allowed to ‘play with fire’: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said evil forces will not be allowed to "play with fire" in the country.

"No evil force will be allowed to play with fire on the soil of Bangla. Their communal, militant and terrorist activities will get a befitting reply," he told a meeting of the AL's Mymensingh divisional representatives at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office here.

Quader said the Awami League will hold programmes throughout the year while all AL men would remain alert at district, upazila and grassroots levels.

Asking the party's leaders and activists not to leave the streets, he said the ruling party is not announcing counter-programmes. "We will remain on the streets and at field level until the election. We have programmes every day".

The AL general secretary said the Awami League is the only party in Bangladesh, which has the practice of democracy within it.

"Everything is running in the AL as per the party rulesthree national councils of the AL were held before the tenures expired. Mr. Fakhrul, do you remember when you became the secretary? The BNP does not hold any conference," he said.

Claiming that BNP leaders talk about democracy but they do not practice democracy in their party, Quader said: "How will they bring democracy in the country? They complain to foreigners that there is no democracy in Bangladesh but they themselves do not practice democracy".
















