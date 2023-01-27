Fugitive death-row convict arrested from Dinajpur

Members of Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU), a specialized unit of Bangladesh Police, have arrested a fugitive death-row convict in photojournalist Aftab Ahmed murder case.

They arrested Raju Munshi, 25, son of Nurul Islam Munshi of Patuakhali district, from Shalgram border area in Phulbari upazila of Dinajpur district on Wednesday.

Tipped off, a team of ATU conducted the drive in the area and arrested Raju from the border area.

On December 25 in 2013, Aftab, 78, of Daily Ittefaq, an Ekushey Padak recipient, was found dead at his West Rampura WAPDA Road residence.

Driver Humayun, Habib and Billal subsequently made a confessional statement before the court that they had strangled him to death while committing robbery in his house.















