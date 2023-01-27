AL asks M’singh div to submit full unit committees by Feb 10  

All upazila and zilla Awami League (AL) units of Mymensingh division were asked to submit full committees within February 10 and February 15 respectively to the centre. Then the centre will give approval of the full committees.

These directives were given by the central AL team responsible for Mymensingh division to the zilla and upazila units of the party at the Mymensingh divisional representative meeting held at central party office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue on Thursday.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader was present as chief guest while AL Presidium Member Begum Matia Chowdhury, also the Deputy Leader of Jatiya Sangsad, was in the chair and AL Organising Secretary responsible for Mymensingh division Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel conducted the meeting.

In his chief guest speech, Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "It will not be allowed to form a committee with one's own people and relatives. Committees should be made with those who were dedicated and those who were in the party's tough time."

Quader said, "After getting a position in the pocket committee the fair-weather friends will not give salam if someday they lost their positions."

Don't make a leader by looking at one's face and form the committees please Quader asked grassroots leaders of the party.

He also said, "Awami League will have programmes throughout the year, every day. Everyone should be careful at district, upazila, ward, union level."

The AL general secretary said to the party leaders and activists, don't leave the streets, don't leave the city and be careful every day.

In the meeting, the zilla and upazila leaders of the division were asked to form full-fledged committees by giving priority dedicated, clean imaged and former student leaders. All bio-data have to be verified by central team.

Probable date of districts extended meeting were fixed on March 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. After those extended meetings the date of division grand rally will be fixed, meeting sources said.

About the directions from the centre, while talking to the Daily Observer Netrokona district AL President Advocate Amirul Islam said, "It has been asked that the full committees of the upazilas that have already completed the councils will be submitted to the centre by February 10. Besides, the district committees have been asked to complete and submit by February 15."

He also said, "The councils of the upazilas that are still pending have been asked to be held before the upcoming month of Ramadan. In my district, the councils of Mohanganj, Purbadhala and Atpara upazilas are still pending. Hopefully, we will be able to complete these councils within the time set by the centre."

"The Central leaders also asked the grassroots to be well organized and united until the upcoming elections. Any kind of grouping politics will not be tolerated," the district president added.

AL Joint General Secretary Dipu Moni, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Central Members Marufa Akhter Popy and Reymond Areng, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, State Minister for Religion Faridul Haque along with representatives of Awami League from Mymensingh division attended the meeting.



















