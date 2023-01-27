BNP’s 4-day march programme in Dhaka from Jan 28

BNP on Thursday announced a four-day march programme in the capital to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the announcement of the fresh programme for Dhaka at a press conference at the party's Naya Paltan central office.

He said the leaders and activists of their party's Dhaka north and south city units will observe the march programme on January 28, 31, 30 and February 1 respectively also to demand the 'restoration' of democracy in the country.

As per the party's plan, Dhaka North City unit BNP will march from Shahjadpur to Malibagh's Abul Hotel on January 28 and from Gabtoli to Mirpur-10 intersection on January 31.

Besides, Dhaka South City unit BNP will march from Jatrabari to Shyampur on January 30 and from Mugda to Malibagh on February 1.

Fakhrul hoped that their march programmes will be held peacefully with the spontaneous participation of people from all walks of life. UNB













