Road, train accidents claim six lives

Road and train accidents on Thursday claimed the lives of at least six people and injured several others in Dhaka, Barguna, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Gazipur.

In Dhaka, a youth has been killed in a road accident near Rampura Bridge at Hatirjheel area in the capital. The accident happened at about 1:15am on Thursday. He hails from Wari in the capital.

Hatirjheel Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Abdur Rashid said Ishraq Hossain Joshi was seriously injured after falling from his motorcycle. pedestrians rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed at about 1:45am.

A member of Ishraq's family said he went out of house at night saying that he was going to meet a friend. His father's name is Imran Hossain.

Our Barguna Correspondent reports that a fish seller was killed and another motorcyclist injured in a road accident in Shatakar Betmore bus stand area under Patharghata upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam, 34, son of late Muhammad Ali, resident of Bukhitla Bandhavpara village in Mathbaria upazila of the district.

The accident occurred when a Khulna-bound BRTC bus from Patharghata hit the motorcycle carrying fish seller from the front around 7:30am, leaving them seriously injured, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mathbaria Police Station Kamruzzaman Zaman Talukder said.

Later, they were taken to Mathbaria Health Complex, where fish seller Abul Kalam succumbed to his injuries and the injured motorcyclist was sent to Khulna for better treatment, the OC said. Police seized the bus but its driver and helper managed to escape, the OC added.

Our Chapainawabganj Correspondent adds a sub-inspector of police was killed in a road accident at sadar upazila in Chapainawabganj district.

The accident took place in Islampur area under sadar upazila around 1 pm on Thursday. Deceased Nurul Islam, 52, was a sub-inspector (SI) of Chapainawabganj district DSB branch of police.

Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital emergency department in charge Anwar Rafique said two motorcycles collided in Islampur area around 1:00pm. SI Nurul Islam died on the spot. He was brought dead at the hospital around 1:30pm. The body was sent to the hospital morgue. Chapainawabganj Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge AKM Alamgir Jahan confirmed the matter.

Our Naogaon Correspondent writes that a man was killed in a road accident in Sapahar upazila of Naogaon district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Faruque Hossain, 42, a resident of Patnitala upazila. According to locals, the man was going to a market in Sapahar at about 1.00pm riding on his motorcycle. His bike hit a trolley that left him dead on the spot. Sapahar Police Station OC Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter.

Our Gazipur Correspondent added that two garment workers were crushed under the wheels of a train on Tongi-Bhairab railway tracks at Basugaon in Gazipur on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Milon Mia, 19, of Gaibandha district and Jharna Akhter, 22, of Mymensingh district. Both of them were the residents of Pubail.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost Saiful Islam confirming the news said the accident took place while they were crossing the railway track, leaving the duo dead instantly on the spot.


















