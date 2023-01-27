ACC finds anomaly in ticket selling at Mirpur Zoo

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) during an operation found the Mirpur National Zoo authorities, selling sold tickets to visitors, evading revenue.

ACC Head Office, Dhaka conducted the operation following a complaint on Wednesday (January 25).

During the operation, the team buys tickets under disguise. In this case, the truth of the complaint of selling the same ticket to two people was not evident to the team.

Talking to the director of the zoo, it is known that if the matter of selling the same ticket to two people came to their attention, they will take immediate action against the officials.