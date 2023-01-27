

Islamic Foundation gets Bashirul Alam as new DG

He is replacing the outgoing Director General Md Mushfiqur Rahman.

During this time, the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Munim Hasan performed the duties of the Director General of the Islamic Foundation as additional responsibility.

Earlier, on December 29 on Thursday the Ministry of Public Administration issued an order appointing Dr Bashirul Alam, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture as Director General of Islamic Foundation.



















