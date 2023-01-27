Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Amanat Shah Fabrics Ltd recognised as green factory

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Correspondent

Amanat Shah Fabrics Limited has received the international certificate of the first environmentally friendly green factory in 2023 and raising the total number of environment-friendly establishments in the apparel sector to 184.
The United States-based organization US Green Building Council (USGB) gave this certificate named Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design or LEED on January 22.
Bangladesh is the global leader having the highest number of green garment buildings, where 60 are platinum rated, 110 gold rated, 10 silver, and four have no rating.
Mohiuddin Rubel, Director of Ready Made Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association BGMEA said, 'In the first month of the new year, I was able to start the journey by getting the green factory certificate. Last year we received the highest number of platinum certificates. I hope this trend will continue this year. It is possible to take this sector forward even in the global economic crisis if government facilities are available."
USGB also gives this certificate in the case of commercial buildings, educational institutions, houses and other structures. In particular, this certificate is given to the highest quality factory after strict supervision and painstaking analysis of how much environmental protection has been observed at all stages, from the construction of industrial buildings to the production of products.
Garments produced in green factories have a green tag attached to them. This means the product is manufactured in a green factory. It has a different value to the common consumer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ACC finds anomaly in ticket selling at Mirpur Zoo
Islamic Foundation gets Bashirul Alam as new DG
16 more C-19 cases reported
Amanat Shah Fabrics Ltd recognised as green factory
5 held with 2 lakh Yaba tablets in Ctg
Hasan asks DCs to take prompt steps against rumours
North South University awards 12 faculty members for their
JSS man shot dead in Rangamati


Latest News
One third of Amazon 'degraded' by human activity, drought: study
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
DCs' proposal on design, implementation of projects illogical: IEB
Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president
Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
10 Bangladeshi firms to participate in ‘Texworld USA 2023’
Man found dead in Noakhali
Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy
Most Read News
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
BNP announces four-day march in Dhaka 'to restore democracy'
Two women found dead at Barishal ex-UP member's house
Borrowing at 9pc could be troubling for Islami, 2 other banks: Economists
Man dies in bike accident at Hatirjheel losing control
Murder after rape: Trial of DJ Neha among six begins
BELA's Rizwana Hasan's car attacked in Chattogram
Saraswati Puja today
Get ready to ensure free and fair election, Home Minister tells DCs
Bangladesh condemns desecration of Quran in Netherlands
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft