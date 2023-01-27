Amanat Shah Fabrics Ltd recognised as green factory

Amanat Shah Fabrics Limited has received the international certificate of the first environmentally friendly green factory in 2023 and raising the total number of environment-friendly establishments in the apparel sector to 184.

The United States-based organization US Green Building Council (USGB) gave this certificate named Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design or LEED on January 22.

Bangladesh is the global leader having the highest number of green garment buildings, where 60 are platinum rated, 110 gold rated, 10 silver, and four have no rating.

Mohiuddin Rubel, Director of Ready Made Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association BGMEA said, 'In the first month of the new year, I was able to start the journey by getting the green factory certificate. Last year we received the highest number of platinum certificates. I hope this trend will continue this year. It is possible to take this sector forward even in the global economic crisis if government facilities are available."

USGB also gives this certificate in the case of commercial buildings, educational institutions, houses and other structures. In particular, this certificate is given to the highest quality factory after strict supervision and painstaking analysis of how much environmental protection has been observed at all stages, from the construction of industrial buildings to the production of products.

Garments produced in green factories have a green tag attached to them. This means the product is manufactured in a green factory. It has a different value to the common consumer.

















