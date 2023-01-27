Video
5 held with 2 lakh Yaba tablets in Ctg

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 26: Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested five alleged drug traders, including a Rohingya youth, with two lakh pieces of Yaba tablets on Thursday morning.
Company commander of RAB-7 Chandgoan camp Major Mehedi Hasan said that the elite force arrested five drug dealers with two lakh pieces of Yaba tablets while they were entering Chattogram at around 5:00am. A boat, used to transport drugs, was seized during the drive, he added.
The arrested were identified as Rohingya youth Nuru Hasan, 34, Nurul Abser, 32, Abdul Hamid, 37, Md Meher Ali, 39, and his younger brother Md Kalu, 23. All hailed from different upazilas in Cox's Bazar district.
"They were bringing the Yaba tablets from the Teknaf area to Chattogram using the sea route by a fishing boat," he said.     BSS


