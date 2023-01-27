JSS man shot dead in Rangamati

RANGAMATI, Jan 26: An activist of Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS-Santu Larma) man was killed in a gunfight between JSS activists and Mogh National Party (MNP) at Gongrichhara in Kaptai upazila of Rangamati district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Samrat, 32.

Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury, Officer-in-Charge of Chandraghona Police Station, said the gunfight took place between the supporters of JSS and MNP in the area in the afternoon.

On information, a team of police and army rushed to the spot and recovered the body of Samrat around 10:45 pm.

The body was kept at Chandraghona Police Station. UNB













