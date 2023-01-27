Video
Friday, 27 January, 2023
Home Foreign News

Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine power facilities

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

KYIV, Jan 26: Russian forces fired dozens of missiles at Ukraine on Thursday in a blistering wave of strikes targeting energy infrastructure a day after Germany and the United States pledged modern tanks for Kyiv.
The latest wave of attacks came as the Kremlin said Moscow perceived the tank deliveries "as direct involvement in the conflict" and Ukraine conceded it was facing mounting pressure from Russian troops on the eastern front line.
Leopard tanks pledged by Berlin will arrive in "late March, early April", German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.
Training of Ukrainian troops on German Marder infantry fighting vehicles will start in the next few days, he added, and "a little later" for the Ukrainian soldiers who will be trained on the Leopard.
Russian missiles killed one person and wounded two more in the capital, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.
The 55-year-old man was killed by fragments of a missile that was shot down by Ukrainian air defence systems, Kyiv city officials said.
Ukrainian energy operator DTEK said it was instituting emergency power cuts around Kyiv and also in the southern Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Russia has launched regular waves of aerial attacks targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure since last October.
Those assaults have crippled the electricity grid with temperatures near zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) as winter deepens.    AFP












