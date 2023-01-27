Taliban to set new rules on Afghan women's aid work: UN

KABUL, Jan 26: Taliban ministers have told a senior UN official they plan to draw up new guidelines to allow Afghan women to work in some humanitarian operations.

Martin Griffiths told the BBC he had received "encouraging responses" from a wide range of Taliban ministers during talks in Kabul, even if last month's edict banning Afghan women working for NGOs is not reversed.

With Afghan women playing a crucial role in delivering aid, there is concern the ban is endangering urgent life-saving humanitarian operations in the country.

"It's worth remembering that, this year, Afghanistan is the biggest humanitarian aid programme in the world ever," Mr Griffiths, the UN's Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, told me in Kabul.

The aid arithmetic is staggering. This year, agencies will try to reach 28 million Afghans, more than half the population, including six million who are, Mr Griffiths says, "knocking on famine's door".

This year is Afghanistan's coldest winter in a decade, and it's been cruel. In the past two weeks, more than 126 Afghans have perished in freezing temperatures, collapsing from hypothermia, or overcome by toxic fumes from gas heaters.

And winter's icy blast strikes a people already living, perilously, on the edge. Providing aid to Afghanistan is of epic proportions too.

In a mud-and-straw home perched perilously on a steeply-sloped hill blanketed in snow in Parwan province north of Kabul, we met one family whose complaints were as bitter as the cold.

"No aid agencies visit us here," lamented mother Qamar Gul, as the family huddled around a "sandali" - a traditional charcoal heater Afghans have relied on for centuries to keep warm. "No one came from the last government, no one from the Taliban government."

This week, as the government's military helicopters struggled to reach the most isolated communities completely cut off by colossal snowbanks and blinding storms, Mr Griffiths was holding back-to-back meetings in Kabul with senior Taliban government leaders about the new edict banning Afghan women from working with aid organisations.

"If women do not work in humanitarian operations, we do not reach, we do not count, the women and girls we need to listen to," Mr Griffiths underlines when we meet at the UN's sprawling compound at the end of his mission. "In all humanitarian operations around the world, women and girls are the most vulnerable."

An aid official with decades of experience in tough environments, including Afghanistan, he was cautious, but clear, about the results of his high-stakes mission.

"I think they're listening," he said of the Taliban ministers he had met, "and they told me they will be issuing new guidelines in due course which I hope will help us reinforce the role of women."






















