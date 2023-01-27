Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan seeks US help in unlocking $1.1b IMF loan

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

KARACHI, Jan 26: Pakistan has sought support from Washington to unlock a stalled International Monetary Fund programme that would release $1.1 billion to its strained economy as the country rebuilds after last year's devastating floods, Dawn newspaper said on Thursday.
The IMF and Pakistan signed a $6 billion bailout in 2019, that was topped up with another $1.1 billion last year, but that came with conditions attached, aimed at reducing the budget deficit before the loan is released.
With interest rates already at 17%, inflation hitting 24.5% in December, and foreign reserves barely sufficient to cover three weeks of imports, the South Asian nation is in dire need of external financing.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met a visiting US Treasury delegation on Wednesday. He told them that Pakistan would honour its international commitments and was in the process of taking "very tough decisions" such as increasing natural gas and electricity prices, Dawn reported, citing sources.
"However, he pointed out, Pakistan required breathing space as the industry and agriculture had passed through most challenging times after the devastating floods," the report in the Pakistani English-language newspaper said.
The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last year's severe floods submerged swathes of the country, killed at least 1,700 people, and battered its already strained economy.
Rebuilding costs were estimated at $16.3 billion and international donors this month pledged to finance more than half of that.    REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Disinformation stalks Rahul on trans-India trek
Blinken to urge end to violence on Middle East trip
Employees of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, take part in an anti-government
Erdogan thrusts NATO expansion issue into Turkey's tense election campaign
Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine power facilities
EU wants to send more people back to Africa, Middle East, Asia
Taliban to set new rules on Afghan women's aid work: UN
An Indian army stunt team performs during India's


Latest News
One third of Amazon 'degraded' by human activity, drought: study
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
DCs' proposal on design, implementation of projects illogical: IEB
Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president
Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
10 Bangladeshi firms to participate in ‘Texworld USA 2023’
Man found dead in Noakhali
Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy
Most Read News
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
BNP announces four-day march in Dhaka 'to restore democracy'
Two women found dead at Barishal ex-UP member's house
Borrowing at 9pc could be troubling for Islami, 2 other banks: Economists
Man dies in bike accident at Hatirjheel losing control
Murder after rape: Trial of DJ Neha among six begins
BELA's Rizwana Hasan's car attacked in Chattogram
Saraswati Puja today
Get ready to ensure free and fair election, Home Minister tells DCs
Bangladesh condemns desecration of Quran in Netherlands
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft