Residents light candles as they gather near the church where a man was killed the day before on Alta square in Algeciras, southern Spain, on January 26, 2023. Spain opened a terror probe on January 25 after a man wielding a bladed weapon stormed a church in southern Spain killing a sacristan and wounding severely a priest, legal sources told AFP. photo : AFP