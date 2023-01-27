

Khaled Monsur elected President of AGKF

AGKF senior vice president Hanshi Khaled Monsur Chowdhury was unanimously elected as the new president of Asian Goju Ryu karate Federation. He succeeded the former president Mr. Alvin Tan Oon lye in this post on his death. It was decided at the Asian Goju Ryu karate Federation DC meeting held on 21 January 2023.Khaled Monsur Chowdhury also the General secretary of Bangladesh Bashap association and Bangladesh Goju Ryu karate Federation and south Asian Goju Ryu karate Federation.