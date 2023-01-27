Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Khaled Monsur elected President of AGKF

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Sports Desk

Khaled Monsur elected President of AGKF

Khaled Monsur elected President of AGKF

AGKF senior vice president Hanshi Khaled Monsur Chowdhury was unanimously elected as the new president of Asian Goju Ryu karate Federation. He succeeded the former president Mr. Alvin Tan Oon lye in this post on his death. It was decided at the Asian Goju Ryu karate Federation DC meeting held on 21 January 2023.   
Khaled Monsur Chowdhury also the General secretary of Bangladesh Bashap association and Bangladesh Goju Ryu karate Federation and south Asian Goju Ryu karate Federation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Electric Dembele fires Barca past Real Sociedad to Copa semis
Rashford stars as ManU crush Forest to close in on League Cup final
Too early to say if Paris Olympics will need army: Minister
Man City face Arsenal showdown, Liverpool eye revenge in FA Cup
Khaled Monsur elected President of AGKF
V-day volleyball semifinals Saturday
Rybakina beats Azarenka to reach Australian Open final
South Africa seek to avoid World Cup qualification embarrassment


Latest News
One third of Amazon 'degraded' by human activity, drought: study
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
DCs' proposal on design, implementation of projects illogical: IEB
Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president
Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
10 Bangladeshi firms to participate in ‘Texworld USA 2023’
Man found dead in Noakhali
Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy
Most Read News
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
BNP announces four-day march in Dhaka 'to restore democracy'
Two women found dead at Barishal ex-UP member's house
Borrowing at 9pc could be troubling for Islami, 2 other banks: Economists
Man dies in bike accident at Hatirjheel losing control
Murder after rape: Trial of DJ Neha among six begins
BELA's Rizwana Hasan's car attacked in Chattogram
Saraswati Puja today
Get ready to ensure free and fair election, Home Minister tells DCs
Bangladesh condemns desecration of Quran in Netherlands
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft