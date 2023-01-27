V-day volleyball semifinals Saturday

Both the semifinals of Victory Day Volleyball competition will be held Saturday (Jan 28) at Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the city.

In the semifinal matches, Bangladesh Army will take on Power Development Board while Bangladesh Navy meets Bangladesh Air Force. Both the matches will kick off at 3:30 pm, said a press release.

Meanwhile, in the day's first match was held at the same venue, Bangladesh Navy beat Bangladesh Police by 3-0 set and Bangladesh Army defeated Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan by 3-1 set in the second match while Bangladesh Air Force outclassed Bangladesh Fire Service by 3-0 set in the third match of the day.

The competition is sponsored by Nipa Group and organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation. BSS















