Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:38 PM
Rybakina beats Azarenka to reach Australian Open final

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

MELBOURNE, JAN 26: Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat Victoria Azarenka in straight sets to reach the Australian Open final on Thursday and end the Belarusian's dream of a third Melbourne title.
Rybakina won their semi-final 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 at a blustery Rod Laver Arena and will meet Aryna Sabalenka or Magda Linette in Saturday's final.
The Moscow-born Kazakh prevailed in 1hr 41min against the 2012 and 2013 champion to account for a third major winner in as many matches.
The 22nd seed had already defeated reigning French and US Open champion Iga Swiatek in the fourth round and 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park.
"I'm super happy to be in the final. Today it was a bit tougher for me because it was different conditions," said the 23-year-old Rybakina.
"I couldn't play really aggressive tennis. The ball was not going so much, but I'm happy that in the end I managed to win.
"I'll try my best in the final of course."
Big-serving Rybakina won in straight sets when the pair played at Indian Wells last year, their only previous meeting.
Azarenka, 33, was largely on the back foot again against the grace and power of Rybakina, who was in her first Melbourne Park semi-final.
Rybakina reached the last four largely on the back of her powerful serving, having sent down 35 aces in her five matches, more than any other player.
She started with a nervy double fault but soon was back in the groove, launching three booming aces in a row to secure the opening game.
Azarenka withstood an early assault from Rybakina's heavy, deep groundstrokes to force the first break point, which she converted with a high volley, only for her opponent to strike straight back.    AFP


