Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:38 PM
Cute first div Handball rolls on Sunday

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The First Division Handball League - 2023, sponsored by Moushumi Industries Ltd (Cute), is set to roll on Sunday at 2:30 pm at Shaheed (Capt) M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.
The state minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, will inaugurate the event as the chief guest of the inaugural programme in the afternoon of the day.
The chairperson of Moushumi Industries Ltd (Cute) Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol will attend the programme as a special guest.
The six-day event will be participated by six teams. The teams are Old Ideals, Victoria Sporting Club, Star Sports, Mansur Sporting Club, Purbachal Parishad, and Swatirtha Club.
The 15-match league will begin on Sunday with the first match between the Old Ideals and Swatirtha Club at 2:30 pm. The second match will be played between the Victoria Sporting Club and Purbachal Parishad at 3:15 pm.
A press meet held in this regard at the conference room of the Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) on Thursday to brief the media about the league.
Federation's general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, League Committee chairperson Mojibul Haque, and federation's assistant general secretary and League Committee secretary SM Khalekuzzaman Swapan were present there.









