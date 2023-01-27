Video
BD-India trade thru Hili land port suspended due to holiday

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

HILI, Jan 26: Export-import activities between Bangladesh and India through the Hili land port in Dinajpur is suspended since this morning on the occasion of India's Republic Day.
"Trade between the two countries remained suspended since Thursday morning as India is observing its 74th Republic Day which is marked as a national holiday," Hili Customs C&F Agents Association President Abdur Rahman Liton said.
"The trade activities will remain closed for Friday due to the weekly holiday. All activities of the land port will resume from Saturday (January 28)," he added.
MD Badiuzzaman, in-charge of Hili Immigration check post, said the movement of travellers through the land port will continue as usual.    UNB



BD-India trade thru Hili land port suspended due to holiday
