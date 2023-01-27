Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

JETRO, ICT Div to work for developing startups: Kazushige

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is keen to work with ICT ministry to explore opportunities from Japanese IT sector and provide support to local startup aimed at building 'Smart Bangladesh'.
JETRO President Kazushige Nobutani, now on a visit to Bangladesh with a delegation expressed the desire during a meeting with State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak at ICT Division on Wednesday, said a press release here.
"Japan is an important development partner of Bangladesh and JETRO is ready to work together with ICT Division to flourish startup, innovation and research," said Kazushige.
Mentioning Japan as one of the largest development partners of Bangladesh, Palak said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already implemented Digital Bangladesh. Now the premier wants to transform Bangladesh into a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041, he added.
Seeking cooperation from Japan to provide support in the field of startups, innovations and research, the state minister proposed for holding IT Summit and exchanging 50 startups-- 25 from Bangladesh and 25 from Japan--to mark the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The Japanese delegates welcomed the proposal. Palak thanked the government of Japan for providing support in various sectors including implementation of Metrorail, Matarbari deep seaport, power projects and sought cooperation in building a Bangladesh-Japan University.
Earlier, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Sami Ahmed presented a power point on `Building an Inclusive and Resilient Smart Bangladesh'.
He said in the presentation that the government has already developed a 'Smart Bangladesh Master Plan' that has proposed implementing more than 40 projects in line with four pillars-- citizen government, smart government, smart economy and smart society.
ICT Senior Secretary N M Zeaul Alam also spoken at the function which was attended by Executive Director of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Ranajit Kumar and Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Dr. Bikarna Kumar Ghose.
Also the Project Director of Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Dr. Muhammed Mehedi Hassan and Executive Director of IDE-JETRO Ms. Mayumi Murayama, Director General of JETRO Satoshi Kubota and Assistant Manager of IDE-JETRO Ms. Yurika Nagamine were also present.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-India trade thru Hili land port suspended due to holiday
BD makes progress in business climate index: Report
‘Borrowing at 9pc to be tough for troubled Islami banks’
Singer announces-2022 audited results
JETRO, ICT Div to work for developing startups: Kazushige
Exporters fear too high gas prices may spark workers’ unrest
AIBL opens its 209th branch at Court Bazar, Coxsbazar
SIBL holds view-exchange meeting with the Hajj agencies


Latest News
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
DCs' proposal on design, implementation of projects illogical: IEB
Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president
Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
10 Bangladeshi firms to participate in ‘Texworld USA 2023’
Man found dead in Noakhali
Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy
Man injured in a clash, dies at hospital in Gopalganj
Most Read News
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
BNP announces four-day march in Dhaka 'to restore democracy'
Two women found dead at Barishal ex-UP member's house
Borrowing at 9pc could be troubling for Islami, 2 other banks: Economists
Man dies in bike accident at Hatirjheel losing control
Murder after rape: Trial of DJ Neha among six begins
BELA's Rizwana Hasan's car attacked in Chattogram
Saraswati Puja today
Get ready to ensure free and fair election, Home Minister tells DCs
Bangladesh condemns desecration of Quran in Netherlands
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft