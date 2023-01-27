

AIBL opens its 209th branch at Court Bazar, Coxsbazar

Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman inaugurated the new branch as Chief Guest. Director of the Bank Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque was present in the occasion. Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury presided over the ceremony. Deputy Managing Director Md. Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury thanked the audience.

Courtbazar shop owners' association President Khorshed Alam Babul, General Secretary Abdur Rahman, Prominent businessman Abul Mansur Chowdhury spoke at the branch opening ceremony. Senior Executive Vice President Mohammad Azam was present in the occasion. Senior Executive Vice President Engr. Md. Habib Ullah and Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed conducted the ceremony. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury explained various statistics of the Bank and he ensured best services for clients.

















