

SIBL holds view-exchange meeting with the Hajj agencies

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the meeting.

M. Shahdat Hossain Taslim, president of HAAB, was present as the chief guest, and Maulana Eyaqub Sharafati, Senior Vice President of HAAB and Faruque Ahmed Sardar, Secretary General, were special guests on the occasion. Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, member of SIBL Shariah Supervisory Committee, spoke to the event as chief discussant.

Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, delivered welcome speech at the meeting. Senior Executives of the Bank also attended the program along with the owners of hajj agencies.



















