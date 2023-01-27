

foodpanda shops joins hands with Turaag Active

Turaag Active is a brand of Wave Riders Limited that is redefining the athleisure industry by offering performance-enhancing fashionable active wear for both men and women.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between foodpanda shops and Turaag Active at the corporate office of Wave Riders Limited located at Gulshan in the capital recently, says a press release.

Shahrukh Hasnine, Director, New Vertical of foodpanda; Mahmudul Hasan Patwary, Head of foodpanda shops; Faiaz Rahman, Founder and Director of Turaag Active; Shamarukh Fakhruddin, Director of Turaag Active and Raihan Kabir, Head of Brand Marketing of Turaag Active were present among others at the MoU signing ceremony.

When asked about this collaboration, Mahmudul Hasan Patwary, Head of foodpanda shops, said, "foodpanda shops has been striving to ensure that customers can place orders from our trusted retail partners and get it delivered in just 30 minutes. To enhance their experience, we are onboarding new partners everyday. Our collaboration with Turaag Active is a continuation of our commitment, which I believe will bring more benefits for our customers. We look forward to offering something worthy for our customers."

Customers have the liberty to choose from an increasing number of options under different categories such as Groceries, Medicines, Beauty Products, Gadgets, Pet food and more from trusted retail platforms such as Unimart, Meena Bazar, Daily Shopping, Bengal Meat, Osudpotro, Praava, Lira Import, Flormar, Motion view, and Pet food and Care.

The experience of shopping from foodpanda shops is getting more and more exciting every day as new partners like Turaag Active are joining in. foodpanda shops which was launched during the pandemic back in 2020 has been serving customers and onboarding trusted retailer brands and it promises to bring convenience to all by connecting nearby retailers and residents with just a tap.



















