Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:37 PM
Home Business

TikTok hosts maiden digital safety event in Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

TikTok hosts maiden digital safety event in Bangladesh

TikTok hosts maiden digital safety event in Bangladesh

Global entertainment platform TikTok held its first-ever event in Bangladesh as it launched its Safety Ambassadors Programme to create awareness around digital safety in the country.
Boasting over 1 billion monthly active users globally, TikTok remains an entertainment platform dedicated to empowering its users. Lauded for its innovative and diverse community, another factor that has led to TikTok's popularity has been its emphatic focus on user protection and safety and the #SaferTogether campaign in Bangladesh is another step in that direction for the platform., says a press release.
The event featured a star-studded panel discussion including some of Bangladesh's most renowned celebrities and content creators, including popular educator Ayman Sadiq, national football team captain Jamal Bhuyan, renowned actress Shabnam Faria, popular content creator Iftekhar Rafsan, former Miss Bangladesh Peya Jannatul, lifestyle content creator Faiza and actress and model Neel Hurerjahan.
Speaking to a full-house audience, which included Bangladesh's creators community and journalists, the panelists discussed various aspects around digital safety including misinformation, harassment and cyber bullying, while advocating for reponsible usage of the internet and safe content creation. Guests were also given tips and guidelines on how they could become good content creators by creating compelling content.
In a special video message recorded for the event, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Director General, System and Services, Brigadier General Nasim Parvez, said: "Digital safety is an important issue in today's world, and I thank TikTok for arranging this timely campaign. Content creators must act responsibly and focus on creating good content that inspires others. We must get out of the tendency to go viral and focus on creating content that represents the talent in the country."
Ayman Sadiq said: "It has been a fantastic experience moderating this panel discussion session with prominent content creators as my panelists. We laughed, talked about our shared experiences in the digital space and connected with other content creators who look up to us to inspire and educate them."
Peya Jannatul said:"I am honoured to be a part of the panelists team for this very important discussion. As I have mentioned, as content creators, it is up to us to be responsible and exercise caution when interacting with people on digital media. It is also our responsibility to create safe content that inspires goodness, creativity, and joy."
Jamal Bhuyan said:"We often see many comments thrown at people, not just content creators but also towards others, that demoralize us or harm our mental health. I hope, through this panel discussion session, we have been able to learn more about the effects of cyber bullying and, hopefully, we will be able to recognize such behaviors and correct them."


