

Walton gives Tk 1 lakh to families of 2 demised hire-purchase clients

The families of late farmer Mukul Mia of Pakundia upazila and late vegetable vendor Sultan Mia of Kishoreganj Sadar got Tk.50,000 each from which their outstanding installments remitted. Scores of families of Walton Plaza hire purchase customers across the country have already received financial assistances and remission of outstanding installments after the death of customers or their family members.

On Monday, Member of Parliament from Kishoreganj-2 constituency Nur Mohammad handed over the cheque of Tk. 50,000 each to late Mukul Mia's wife Rabeya Khatun and late Sultan Mia's wife Sajeda Khatun at a program held at Pulerghat Bazar Walton Plaza in Pakundia, says a press release.

The programme was also attended by Patuavanga Union Parishad Chairman Emdadul Haque Juton, Pakundia Police Station OC Sumon Mia, Pulerghat Bazar Bonik Samity President Sayful Islam Zafrul Bhuayan, General Secretary Zakir Hossain, Walton's Divisional Credit Manager Salah Ahmed, Regional Sales Manager Mehedi Hasan, Regional Credit Manager Atikur Rahman and Walton Plaza Manager Rasel Ahemd.

Mukul Mia purchased a Walton smartphone modeled as Primo R10 from the Plaza on December 13, 2022 and died on December 24 after he suffered a massive stroke. Vegetable vendor Sultan Mia bought Walton's Primo N5 smartphone from the same plaza on October 26. He also succumbed to death after a massive stroke on December 30. The families broke down financially losing their lone earners. Walton Plaza have exempted them from all their due installments considering their hard time, with providing a cheque of Tk. 50,000 to each family.

According to hire purchase and family protection policy, in case of the death of the buyer during the installment period, Walton Plaza is providing financial assistance, ranging from Tk 50,000 to Tk 300,000, to the respective nominee. In addition, financial assistances from Tk 25,000 to Tk 1,50,000 are being given on the death of a family member of the respective buyers. In this case, the unpaid installment are being adjusted from the payable financial assistance and then the rest amount are given to the buyer or his family.

Parliament Member Nur Mohammad lauded Walton's activities including this hire purchase and family protection policy. He said that only Walton can provide this assistance to customers for which the trusts of general people being heightened to Walton Plaza. Mukul Mia's wife Rabeya Khatun is now having a ten-member family after the sudden death of her husband. She thanked Walton authorities for providing financial assistance to them during this hard time. Sajeda Khatun, wife of Sultan Mia, however, breathed a sigh of relief after being informed that Walton is not taking any installment from them along with providing financial help. Sajeda will use this money to run her family.





















