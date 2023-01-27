

BGMEA urges Sedex to promote BD RMG industries

Sedex saw the impressive journey of Bangladesh's transformation, both socially and environmentally, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said.

Anupam Prasad, head of office at Sedex India, and Naveen Ganapathy, business development and support executive, paid a courtesy visit to Faruque in Dhaka Tuesday.

The two sides discussed possible cooperation and future engagement between BGMEA and Sedex to better facilitate Sedex certification for garment factories in Bangladesh.

They also talked about collaboration to enhance the reputation of Bangladesh as a safe, sustainable and compliant hub of apparel sourcing in the world. UNB



















