

Bangladesh Finance, SM Fintech to bring advance financial services

Collaboration agreement was signed between SM Fintech and Bangladesh Finance held at Bangladesh Finance's head office located in Dilkusha, Motijheel recently, says a press release.

As a result of the deal, Bangladesh Finance will provide financial services that SM Fintech will offer to its registered members against their salaries/wages. As a result of this agreement, if anyone needs money at any time of the month, there will be no need to borrow money from moneylenders at high interest rates; No need to borrow money from a relative even by destroying the honor! Instead, he/she will get loan against his/her salary in advance for the exact number of days he has worked in the month.

On behalf of Bangladesh Finance, Md. Kyser Hamid, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, signed the collaboration agreement. According to him, the agreement's goal is to make banking service available to customers' doorsteps. Additionally, by bringing a big number of consumers under banking, time and money would be saved. The document was signed on behalf of SM Fintech by Arif Sikder, the CEO of SM Fintech. He claimed that as a result of this arrangement, they wanted to cut down on consumer harassment and long lineups for banking services.

Group CFO of Bangladesh Finance Md. Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, Head of Sustainable Finance Mohammad Kohinoor Hossain, Chief Risk Officer Suman Kumar Kundu and others were also present in the event.

















Bangladesh Finance has partnered with SM Fintech to provide advance financial services in exchange for the salaries of employees at private institutions who are in dire need. Bangladesh Finance will offer the financial service, and SM Fintech Limited will offer the technical assistance by using their app-based platform called "Myne".Collaboration agreement was signed between SM Fintech and Bangladesh Finance held at Bangladesh Finance's head office located in Dilkusha, Motijheel recently, says a press release.As a result of the deal, Bangladesh Finance will provide financial services that SM Fintech will offer to its registered members against their salaries/wages. As a result of this agreement, if anyone needs money at any time of the month, there will be no need to borrow money from moneylenders at high interest rates; No need to borrow money from a relative even by destroying the honor! Instead, he/she will get loan against his/her salary in advance for the exact number of days he has worked in the month.On behalf of Bangladesh Finance, Md. Kyser Hamid, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, signed the collaboration agreement. According to him, the agreement's goal is to make banking service available to customers' doorsteps. Additionally, by bringing a big number of consumers under banking, time and money would be saved. The document was signed on behalf of SM Fintech by Arif Sikder, the CEO of SM Fintech. He claimed that as a result of this arrangement, they wanted to cut down on consumer harassment and long lineups for banking services.Group CFO of Bangladesh Finance Md. Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, Head of Sustainable Finance Mohammad Kohinoor Hossain, Chief Risk Officer Suman Kumar Kundu and others were also present in the event.