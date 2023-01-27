Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh Finance, SM Fintech to bring advance financial services

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

Bangladesh Finance, SM Fintech to bring advance financial services

Bangladesh Finance, SM Fintech to bring advance financial services

Bangladesh Finance has partnered with SM Fintech to provide advance financial services in exchange for the salaries of employees at private institutions who are in dire need. Bangladesh Finance will offer the financial service, and SM Fintech Limited will offer the technical assistance by using their app-based platform called "Myne".
Collaboration agreement was signed between SM Fintech and Bangladesh Finance held at Bangladesh Finance's head office located in Dilkusha, Motijheel recently, says a press release.
As a result of the deal, Bangladesh Finance will provide financial services that SM Fintech will offer to its registered members against their salaries/wages.  As a result of this agreement, if anyone needs money at any time of the month, there will be no need to borrow money from moneylenders at high interest rates; No need to borrow money from a relative even by destroying the honor! Instead, he/she will get loan against his/her salary in advance for the exact number of days he has worked in the month.
On behalf of Bangladesh Finance, Md. Kyser Hamid, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, signed the collaboration agreement. According to him, the agreement's goal is to make banking service available to customers' doorsteps. Additionally, by bringing a big number of consumers under banking, time and money would be saved. The document was signed on behalf of SM Fintech by Arif Sikder, the CEO of SM Fintech. He claimed that as a result of this arrangement, they wanted to cut down on consumer harassment and long lineups for banking services.
Group CFO of Bangladesh Finance Md. Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, Head of Sustainable Finance Mohammad Kohinoor Hossain, Chief Risk Officer Suman Kumar Kundu and others were also present in the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-India trade thru Hili land port suspended due to holiday
BD makes progress in business climate index: Report
‘Borrowing at 9pc to be tough for troubled Islami banks’
Singer announces-2022 audited results
JETRO, ICT Div to work for developing startups: Kazushige
Exporters fear too high gas prices may spark workers’ unrest
AIBL opens its 209th branch at Court Bazar, Coxsbazar
SIBL holds view-exchange meeting with the Hajj agencies


Latest News
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
DCs' proposal on design, implementation of projects illogical: IEB
Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president
Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
10 Bangladeshi firms to participate in ‘Texworld USA 2023’
Man found dead in Noakhali
Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy
Man injured in a clash, dies at hospital in Gopalganj
Most Read News
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
BNP announces four-day march in Dhaka 'to restore democracy'
Two women found dead at Barishal ex-UP member's house
Borrowing at 9pc could be troubling for Islami, 2 other banks: Economists
Man dies in bike accident at Hatirjheel losing control
Murder after rape: Trial of DJ Neha among six begins
BELA's Rizwana Hasan's car attacked in Chattogram
Saraswati Puja today
Get ready to ensure free and fair election, Home Minister tells DCs
Bangladesh condemns desecration of Quran in Netherlands
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft