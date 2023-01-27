Samsung unveils 200MP image sensor - ISOCELL HP2

Samsung has recently introduced its first 200MP image sensor, the ISOCELL HP2, with enhanced pixel technology and full-well capacity for stunning mobile images in tomorrow's premium smartphones.

Offering the ultimate high-resolution experience in flagship smartphone models, Samsung's new image sensor is all set to produce detailed and seamless pictures in any lighting.

The latest ISOCELL HP2 image sensor packs 200-million 0.6-micrometer (?m) pixels in a 1/1.3" optical format, a sensor size that is widely used in 108MP main smartphone cameras. This enables consumers to enjoy even higher resolutions in the latest high-end smartphones without larger camera bumps in their devices.

With Samsung's advanced pixel-binning technology, Tetra2pixel, the HP2 adds more versatility to the camera as it simulates different pixel sizes to accommodate varying lighting levels. When in low-lit environments, the sensor transforms either into a 1.2?m 50MP or 2.4?m 12.5MP image sensor by binding four to 16 neighbouring pixels. For fuller 8K video, approximately at 33MP, the HP2 switches to 1.2?m 50MP mode to minimize cropping and capture more of the scene. Filming 8K at 30 frames-per-second (fps), a wide field of view along with bigger pixel size can produce sharp cinematic videos.



















