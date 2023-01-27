Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung unveils 200MP image sensor - ISOCELL HP2

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Desk

Samsung has recently introduced its first 200MP image sensor, the ISOCELL HP2, with enhanced pixel technology and full-well capacity for stunning mobile images in tomorrow's premium smartphones.
Offering the ultimate high-resolution experience in flagship smartphone models, Samsung's new image sensor is all set to produce detailed and seamless pictures in any lighting.
The latest ISOCELL HP2 image sensor packs 200-million 0.6-micrometer (?m) pixels in a 1/1.3" optical format, a sensor size that is widely used in 108MP main smartphone cameras. This enables consumers to enjoy even higher resolutions in the latest high-end smartphones without larger camera bumps in their devices.
With Samsung's advanced pixel-binning technology, Tetra2pixel, the HP2 adds more versatility to the camera as it simulates different pixel sizes to accommodate varying lighting levels. When in low-lit environments, the sensor transforms either into a 1.2?m 50MP or 2.4?m 12.5MP image sensor by binding four to 16 neighbouring pixels. For fuller 8K video, approximately at 33MP, the HP2 switches to 1.2?m 50MP mode to minimize cropping and capture more of the scene. Filming 8K at 30 frames-per-second (fps), a wide field of view along with bigger pixel size can produce sharp cinematic videos.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-India trade thru Hili land port suspended due to holiday
BD makes progress in business climate index: Report
‘Borrowing at 9pc to be tough for troubled Islami banks’
Singer announces-2022 audited results
JETRO, ICT Div to work for developing startups: Kazushige
Exporters fear too high gas prices may spark workers’ unrest
AIBL opens its 209th branch at Court Bazar, Coxsbazar
SIBL holds view-exchange meeting with the Hajj agencies


Latest News
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
DCs' proposal on design, implementation of projects illogical: IEB
Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president
Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
10 Bangladeshi firms to participate in ‘Texworld USA 2023’
Man found dead in Noakhali
Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy
Man injured in a clash, dies at hospital in Gopalganj
Most Read News
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
BNP announces four-day march in Dhaka 'to restore democracy'
Two women found dead at Barishal ex-UP member's house
Borrowing at 9pc could be troubling for Islami, 2 other banks: Economists
Man dies in bike accident at Hatirjheel losing control
Murder after rape: Trial of DJ Neha among six begins
BELA's Rizwana Hasan's car attacked in Chattogram
Saraswati Puja today
Get ready to ensure free and fair election, Home Minister tells DCs
Bangladesh condemns desecration of Quran in Netherlands
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft