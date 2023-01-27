Video
LFB holds Leadership Excellence Summit 2022

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

LFB holds Leadership Excellence Summit 2022

LFB holds Leadership Excellence Summit 2022

The Leaders Forum BD (LFB), a Dhaka-based global corporate and managers group born on 13 June 2020 at the time of pandemic Covid-19, successfully hosted a grand program "LFB Leadership Excellence Summit 2022" at Sheraton Banani to recognize the leadership skill of different sectors like Banking, Health, Hospitality,  RMG, Real Estate,  Finance etc.
Around 200 leaders from 23 sectors across the country were present at the event held recently.  The founder and president of LFB Khandker Kabir delivered greeting speech. Besides other leaders shared their career experience, dream, mission and vision of LFB etc, says a press release.
There was an arrangement of panel discussion on the topic: "Sustainable leadership towards smart Bangladesh: Issues and Challenges". Meer Sajed-Ul Basher FCA, S. M Ziaul Haque, Md. Kyser Hamid, Shakawat Hossain, Md. Khurshed Alam, Esrat Karim were the honorable guests for the discussion.
LFB vice-president Dr. Halida Hanum Akter, LFB Director Tamanna Rabbani, LFB advisor Rumee Ali were also present among with the others LFB trustee members. Since its investiture in 2020, the LFB award has grown to become one of the most sought-after accolades in Bangladesh. The program was divided into several segments: Introduction of LFB trustees, Introduction of LFB Jury board, leaders speech, panel discussion, award giving ceremony, cultural program and finally the event was rounded off with a dinner followed by a raffle draw.  
The "LFB Leadership Excellence Summit -2022" gave award 13 people this year for the contribution in various sectors. The awardees are: Md. Rashed Akter = Financial Services Leadership; Mohammad Shahidozzaman Raj = Sustainable Living Leadership; Nahida Akter = Fintech technology Leadership; Nanziba Fatema Meem = Young Emerging Leadership;     Architect Rabiul Hasan = Hospitality Development Leadership; Masud Khan FCA, FCMA & Suriya Zannat Khan FCA = Inspiring Corporate Couple; Mohammed Zia Uddin = Supply Chain & Logistic Leadership; Prof. Rafiq Azam = Social Development Leadership; M Mahbubur Rahman = Real Estate Leadership; Dr. Abdullah Al Baqi= Health Care; Jakaria Shahid = Corporate Leadership Contribution; Abdullah Hill Nakib = Corporate Leadership Contribution and Shakawath Hossain = Hospitality & Tourism;
LFB believe that this recognition of their hard work will help them in their job.


