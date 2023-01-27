Video
Friday, 27 January, 2023
Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Soft opening of Executive Woodworks Ltd held

Executive Woodworks Ltd, a SBU of Meghna Executive Holdings Ltd, based at Dhonua, Sreepur, 1740 Gazipur, a 100 per cent compliance and Zero Waste Eco Friendly export-oriented Furniture Manufacturer in Bangladesh has done its soft opening on recently, says a press release.
The inauguration ceremony was jointly officiated by Moklasur Rahman Pinto, Managing Director of Meghna Executive Holdings and  Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Chairman of Meghna Group., in the presence of Humaira Azam, Managing Director of the Trust bank and Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing director of the Trust Bank Ltd, witnessing the glorious moments.
According to Dr. Krishnad, Director -Operations of Executive Woodworks Ltd, this factory complex area is 680,000 sft. with built up area of 460,000 sft. consists of upstream and downstream activities.
The factory capacity to manufacture and ship is 5 containers x 40 ft HC per day to the USA, cater medium- high and high-range furniture market with a yearly export target 70 Million USD.
It is fully automated manufacturing unit, with fully automized Kiln dry unit, sophisticated wood working machinery with computerized mechanism, 6 axis CNC machines, automated veneer plant, automated finishing line with 2 robotic lines, fully Climatic controlled finished goods store.
This factory manufactures Solid Wood Furniture, Metal furniture, Veneered furniture, industrial look home furniture in this facility. Also reviving the local traditional Cane and Rattan Furniture giving employment to rural folks due to demand of such products in Overseas.
Their products uses sustainable materials and FSC certified timbers arranging from hogla, seagrass, water hyacinth, jute, bamboo, ceramics, bone, local timber - 10% and imported timbers - 90%.
 This EOU facility provides employment for 30% female workers under women empowerment and other facilities like day care center/breast feeding center for the women, sanitary pads use/disposal.
As a 100% EOU factory, We are ongoing certification with ISO 9001:2015, Fair Trade USA, EMS ISO 14000:2015 and UL Greengard certification.
After this ceremony stationary packets distributed in the Schools and Madrasa to encourage the students for education and it is a Part of this company CSR to contribute regularly for the goodwill of the local community. In future, the company plans also to distribute some computers to the village schools for the betterment of the education in the village area.


« PreviousNext »

