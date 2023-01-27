Video
Friday, 27 January, 2023
Business

Coke Studio, Spotify to promote Bangla music globally

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Desk

Coke Studio Bangla, the Bangladesh edition of Coca-Cola's international music property 'Coke Studio' - has on boarded one of the largest music streaming service providers Spotify, as the official music streaming partner.
Under this partnership all of Coke Studio Bangla's music will be exclusively available on Spotify, says a press release.
In addition, this partnership will also enablethe artists of Coke Studio Bangla to share their music with Spotify's 456m active users, including 195m subscribers, across over 180 markets. The app now hosts all the songs and artists previously featured on Coke Studio Bangla, available for free and premium users accessing it through their mobile or desktop devices.
The collaboration between the two music digital platforms, promises to make Coke Studio Bangla content more accessible to the rest of the world
Ta Duy Tung, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh said, "The partnership with Spotify is good news for music lovers across the globe. Our songs are now going to be easily accessible for anyone with a Spotify account. We are hopeful that such a partnership will make the upcoming season even better.
The recently concluded 'Season One'contained a total of 10 songs featuring a host of prominent musicians including Arnob, Tahsan RahmanKhan,Bappa Majumdar, Samina Chowdhury, Momtaz Begum, Mizan Rahman, Kona, Pantho Kanai, Rituraj, Masha, Nandita, Rubayat, Boga Taleb and, Animes Roy.
Khan FM, Artist and Label Partnerships Manager (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka) - Spotify had this to say on the partnership, "We are very excited to be the Official Music Streaming partner on the journey of Coke Studio Bangla. Coke Studio Bangla is quickly becoming a household name across Bangladesh and has cultivated a love for different genre of music right from the inauguration.  As their official audio streaming service partner, we look forward to creating a wonderful and enhanced listening experience for our Bangladeshi and South Asian listeners worldwide as they browse Season 1 & now Season 2 playlists on Spotify.


