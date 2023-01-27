

BJRI launches newly developed Jute variety Mesta-4

Seed Production Technology of BJRI Tossa Pat-8 (RABI-1), Control of Yellow mite by desi jute seed extract, Control of jute yellow mite by spent tea extract (Used tea leaf), Improved cropping pattern: Boro-Jute-T. Aman; Boro/Jute-T. Aman; Boro-T. Jute-T. Aman are four technologies.

Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) was present as the chief guest in the workshop at the Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI).

Wishing to see the technologies developed by BJRI at the field level, he said, "The Ministry of Agriculture has taken the initiative to increase the amount of mustard land from 6 lakh hectares to 8 lakh 17 thousand hectares with the aim of increasing mustard production. If the jute technologies can be truly taken to the field level, the area under jute production will likewise increase in terms of jute production."

He urged the scientists of BJRI to do whatever it takes to increase the variety, products and technology of jute. At the same time urged the scientists to work to fulfill the vision of the father of the nation Bangabandhu for a country free from hunger and poverty and the vision of the Prime Minister and at the same time applauded the Technology Transfer Workshop-2023 of BJRI.

Md. Abdul Awal, the director general of BJRI said that the Prime Minister has declared jute as an agricultural product. Bangladesh exported 1.03 billion dollars of jute and jute products last year. He expressed optimism that the export will increase further in the future. For this purpose, he requested everyone's cooperation to work with technology at the field level.

Dr. Jeevan Krishna Biswas, Executive Director, Agricultural Research Foundation was present as a special guest in the workshop. He urged all present at the workshop to make jute production more dynamic.

Speakers in the event said that jute is the main cash crop of Bangladesh. Bangladesh is second in the world in terms of jute production but in terms of quality and Bangladesh is the first in exports. Farmers benefit economically through jute production. Jute is an eco-friendly crop that has a direct impact on the environment. One hectare of jute crop absorbs about 15 tons of CO2 from the air and releases about 11 tons of O2 in 100 days. Jute leaves and roots play an important role in increasing soil fertility by adding about 8 tonnes of organic matter per hectare. The main root of jute is about 30 cm from the soil. As the sap is absorbed deep into the soil, the sap on the surface of the soil is preserved for the next crop, and it also breaks the hard layer (plough pan) and increases the soil fertility. Jute is an ecologically sustainable crop that prevents soil erosion and preserves health.



















