

FBCCI urges Japanese to set up automobile industries in BD

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin made this call at meeting with a delegation of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) at FBCCI office in the capital on Wednesday. The visiting delegation was led by the president of JETRO Kazushige Nobutani.

Md. Jashim Uddin said Bangladeshi people love Japan while there is a huge demand for Japanese products, especially automobiles.

"On the road, you can see various Japanese cars everywhere in Bangladesh. Japan can come forward to exploit the vast business potentials in Bangladesh. Japanese Investors can grab the market by setting up automobile factory in Bangladesh," he said.

Jashim said setting up factories can be beneficial for both the countries as the price of the products would be relatively low.

The FBCCI President said Bangladesh has huge potentials. "We're now on our way to a trillion-dollar economy. In order to achieve this target, Bangladesh is going through policy and strategic transformation.

The Government and the Private sector are also working together to facilitate trade and business," he added.

He also informed the JETRO delegation about Bangladesh Business Summit-- 2023 which is going to be organized in March this year on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of the FBCCI.

He said FBCCI is expecting active participation from the Japanese side. The FBCCI President said, "Bangladeshi entrepreneurs are interested in expanding trade with Japan. They have emphasized setting up eco-friendly and compliant industries. Technology transfer between both countries is essential to ensure sustainable industrialization," he added.

JETRO President Kazushige Nobutani congratulated the FBCCI on its 50 years of establishment and wished grand success of the Bangladesh Business Summit.

Both Japan and Bangladesh have been working closely for a long time. The trade relations between the two countries will be accelerated through business-friendly policies and strategies, he added. BSS





















