BEZA inks land lease deals with three firms

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) signed land lease agreements with three organisations.

The organizations are: Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (BITAC), Swan International (Pvt) Ltd and Pinnacle Bicycle.

BEZA Executive Member (Investment Development) Md Ali Ahsan, Swan International (Pvt) Ltd Managing Director Md Amzad Khan, Pinnacle Bicycle Md Iftekhar Khan and BITAC Director General Anwar Hossain Chowdhury signed the agreements on behalf of their respective organizations at a function at BEZA conference room in the city on Wednesday, said a press release.

BEZA Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Harun was present on the occasion.

According to BEZA, Swan International (Pvt) Ltd and Pinnacle Bicycle will set up tire and bicycle factories with an investment of US$35.14 million.

On the other hand, BITAC will set up a technical training institute.

Swan International placed an investment proposal of $13.18 million to set up a tire manufacturing plant on 10 acres of land in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Chattogram's Mirsarai. The plant would create employment opportunities for around 1,000 people.

















