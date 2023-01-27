

BATB recognised as a Top Employer in 2023

In 2023, the Company won the award for both the global and Asia Pacific region categories for establishing and ensuring best practices regarding employees' well-being, sustainability, and leadership, says a press release.

Top Employers Institute is the global authority that recognizes excellence in people practices. Since its inception in 1991, the institute has assessed over 2,050 organizations across 121 countries for accelerating the impact of people strategies to enrich the world of work.

BATB has been assessed across multiple aspects, such as robust business and people strategy, career and growth opportunities, simplification, employee well-being and benefits, and employer branding. The Company emphasizes driving high performance, developing the next generation of leaders, valuing the diversity of its employees, and creating an engaging culture where individuals and teams can be successful.

BATB Human Resources Head Saad Jashim said: "Our focus has always been on driving high performance and developing our next generation of leaders by valuing their diverse strengths and creating a culture of inclusion and well-being,"

BATB believes in empowering people's diverse strengths, mobilizing them to grow in the organization, and prioritizing people and their growth over anything else. Some of its notable HR practices are reflected in having a digitized and simplified way of work, making the talent acquisition and onboarding processes smooth for employees.

It also focusses on ensuring a constant learning curve for its employees through various training programs and providing access to online learning platforms. In addition, BATB continues to emphasize diversity and inclusion in its various programs and initiatives with a growing focus on environmental, social, and governance practices for a better tomorrow.



















