FinMin asks Customs officials to help make Smart Bangladesh

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the customs department under the National Board of Revenue (NBR) would act as an important tool to turn the country into 'Smart Bangladesh'2041 under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Finance Minister said these while giving a video message at a seminar on World Customs Day held at a city hotel organised by the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

International Customs Day was observed in the country on Thursday as elsewhere in the world with the theme "Nurturing the next generation: promoting a culture of knowledge-sharing and professional pride in Customs". Kamal said the government of Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to collect more revenues through modernization and simplification of the process and also to ensure trade facilitation.

He mentioned that due to the various steps of the government, the revenue collection crossed Taka 3 lakh crore which is six times higher than the revenue collected in 2008.

Presided over by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin spoke on the occasion as the special guest.

NBR member (customs, audit, modernization and international trade) Dr Abdul Mannan Shikder gave the address of welcome while NBR member (Md Masud Sadiq) presented the key-note paper.

NBR member (VAT policy) Zakia Sultana and CEO of HSBC

Bangladesh Md Mahbub ur Rahman also spoke on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the NBR chairman said that in line with the government's vision for turning Bangladesh into a smart country, the NBR wants to build 'smart customs' which is also a priority of the revenue board.

He said that work on the National Single Window (NSW) is still going on and it is the target of the NBR to deliver customs services to the businesses in less time with less cost.

Muneem expressed his strong resolve to turn Bangladesh's customs department into 'paperless customs'.

BSS adds: Highlighting some of the NBR's forward-looking initiatives, he said that the NBR wants to train more the customs department officials to enhance their skills and also to leave behind a business-friendly customs system for the next generation.

The NBR chairman opined that it is very much necessary to bring other institutions related to the National Singe Window (NSW) under automation to ensure full-fledged modernization in customs management.

Noting that the NBR realizes around 85 per cent of the government's total revenue collection, he said that the cost of revenue collection by the NBR is still low compared to other countries of the world as it is 0.21 per cent which is 0.6 per cent in India, 0.71 per cent in Singapore, and 1 per cent in Germany and Malaysia.




















