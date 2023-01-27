Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Call money rate surges to 7pc amid liquidity shortage

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Business Correspondent

The inter-bank call money rate soared to 7 per cent on Thursday as banks are facing liquidity shortage. The weighted average rate on call money rose to 7 per cent on Thursday from 5.80 per cent in December 2022 while it was at 4.88 in June, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.
The call money rate has started rising sharply since March 21, 2022 when it was at 2.05 per cent, according to BB data. The call money rate is the interest rate on a short-term or overnight loan from one bank to another to meet an urgent requirement.
Banks usually choose the emergency loans to fill the asset liability mismatch, comply with statutory liquidity requirement (SLR) and cash reserve requirement (CRR) requirements and to meet any sudden demand for funds.

Loan irregularities in some banks and rumors about bleak situation in banks have created distrust among depositors and instigated them to withdraw funds significantly that worsened liquidity situation in some banks, bankers said.
They said the government's increased borrowing from banking system, BB's dollar sales to banks to settle import bills and a rise in treasury bill rates were creating stress on liquidity in banking sector. The rise in inflation also created credit demand, they said.
The amount of excess liquidity in banking sector plunged by Tk 57,707 crore to Tk 1,45,728 crore at the end of December 2022 from that of Tk 2,03,435 crore in June 2022.
Bangladesh Bank on September 29 raised its key policy rate or repurchase agreement rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent in a bid to tackle inflationary pressure and revive stability in foreign exchange market.
After business recovery from Covid-centric dismal situation, demand for liquidity had risen significantly and the money market started feeling the pressure as it could not match with sudden high demand. The private sector credit growth increased to 14.07 per cent in August.
BB injected more than $7.8 billion in the financial system from July to December in 2022 in order to stabilise the foreign currency market and facilitate banks in making import payments obligations.
The dollar sales, in turn, mopped up equivalent local currency from the banking system. Due to dollar sales, foreign exchange reserves dropped to $32.47 billion on January 18 from record $48.6 billion in August 2021.
The exchange rate rose sharply to Tk 108 from Tk 84.8 against US dollar within a year. BB approved floating rate of dollars on September 14.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-India trade thru Hili land port suspended due to holiday
BD makes progress in business climate index: Report
‘Borrowing at 9pc to be tough for troubled Islami banks’
Singer announces-2022 audited results
JETRO, ICT Div to work for developing startups: Kazushige
Exporters fear too high gas prices may spark workers’ unrest
AIBL opens its 209th branch at Court Bazar, Coxsbazar
SIBL holds view-exchange meeting with the Hajj agencies


Latest News
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
DCs' proposal on design, implementation of projects illogical: IEB
Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president
Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
10 Bangladeshi firms to participate in ‘Texworld USA 2023’
Man found dead in Noakhali
Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy
Man injured in a clash, dies at hospital in Gopalganj
Most Read News
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
BNP announces four-day march in Dhaka 'to restore democracy'
Two women found dead at Barishal ex-UP member's house
Borrowing at 9pc could be troubling for Islami, 2 other banks: Economists
Man dies in bike accident at Hatirjheel losing control
Murder after rape: Trial of DJ Neha among six begins
BELA's Rizwana Hasan's car attacked in Chattogram
Saraswati Puja today
Get ready to ensure free and fair election, Home Minister tells DCs
Bangladesh condemns desecration of Quran in Netherlands
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft