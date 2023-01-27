Seven people found dead in six dists

Seven people including three females have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Gaibandha, Barishal, Rajbari, Bogura, Panchagarh and Pirojpur, in four days.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy from his residence in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Lokman Mia, 18, son of Anwarul Islam, a resident of Boro Chhatragachha Village under Dhaperhat Union in the upazila. He was an eleventh grader at a college in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Lokman went to sleep at his room on Wednesday night.

As he did not respond to anyone's call since Thursday morning, the family members broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Thursday noon.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dhaperhat Police Investigation Centre in Sadullapur Ziaur Rahman Zia confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

BARISHAL: Two women including the mother of former Kedarpur Union Parishad (UP) member Delowar Hossain have been found dead inside their house in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Delwar Hossain's mother Lalmun Nesa, 95, and Delwar's daughter-in-law Ripa Akhter, 23. Delwar Hossain's wife Minara Begum, 55, was also found unconscious at home, and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Babuganj.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Babuganj Police Station (PS) Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the matter on Thursday morning.

Quoting locals, the OC said getting no response from inside, neighbours entered the house of Delwar at around 11pm on Wednesday breaking a window of the house. Later on, they found the trio in an unconscious state.

They rushed the three women to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared two of them dead.

On information, police visited the house where the incident took place.

Police suspect that robbers might have committed the crime during the robbery as they found a hole in the house.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

RAJBARI: Police recovered the body of a man from the Padma River of Daulatdia Union under Goalanda Upazila in the district on Wednesday evening.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.

Daulatdia River PS OC Md Sirajul Kabir said locals saw the body was floating in the river in the area in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police went there and recovered the body from the river.

The body was, later, sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a young man from his room in Bhatara Union under Nandigram Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sujit Kumar Sarker, 26, son of Sudeb Kumar Sarker, a resident of Chhoto Kanchi Village under Bhatara Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Sudeb, the deceased's father along with locals help lock break into Sujit's room in the morning as he was not responding to the father's knocking for long, and saw the body of Sujit hanging from the ceiling.

Being informed, a team of Kumira Investigation Branch of Police led by its SI Zahidul Islam rushed there and recovered the body.

The body was, later, sent to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nandigram PS OC Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation.

DEBIGANJ, PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man from a corn field in Debiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Khokon Sarker, 33, son of Dulal Hossain, a resident of Notun Bandar area in the upazila.

Dulal Hossain, the deceased's father, said Khokon Sarker went out of the house to cut grasses from a corn field in the morning.

Later on, locals spotted his throat-slit body lying on the field at around 11 am.

According to locals, a neighbour saw the body when she went there to collect dry leaves and shouted for help. Locals gathered there and informed police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) in Panchagarh SM Sirajul Huda said being informed police went there and recovered the body from the scene.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Panchagarh, Additional SP (ASP) (Crime and Operation) Kanak Kumar Das, ASP Runa Layla (Debiganj Circle) and Debiganj PS OC visited also visited thge scene.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, said the SP.

The body was sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy and and legal actions would be taken after getting the autopsy report, the SP added.

PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of a schoolgirl from Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex in the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Maria Akhter Tonny, 15, wife of Minhajul Rahman Rabbi, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Mathbaria Municipality. She was the daughter of Dubai expatriate Habibur Rahman, hails from Ghosher Tikikata Village in Mathbaria Upazila.

Police and local sources said Maria, a tenth grader at KM Latif Institution in Mathbaria Town, got married with Minhajul Rahman Rabbi, son of Mojibor Rahman of Ward No. 3, about three months back following a love affair. The couple often locked into quarrels over family issues since the marriage.

However, the members of her in-laws took Maria to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex on Monday night in critical condition, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Members of the deceased's in-laws' family claimed that Maria committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the deceased's family members alleged that Maria might have been murdered by her husband and in-laws in a pre-planned way.

The deceased's brother lodged a case with Mathbaria PS on Tuesday accusing Maria's husband, his parents and sister in this regard.

Following this, the law enforcers arrested three people, where the deceased's husband Rabbi managed to flee.

Mathbaria PS OC Kamruzzman Talukder confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest Rabbi.