Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

2 electrocuted in Barishal, Mymensingh

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondents

Two people including a schoolboy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Mymensingh, in two days.
BARISHAL: A farmer was electrocuted in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Sanjay Halder, 48, son of late Shukhranjan Halder, a resident of Madarsi Village under Shikerpur Union in the upazila.
According to locals and the deceased's relatives, Sanjay came in contact with a live electric wire at around 3:30 pm when he was working at a betel leaf orchard in the area, which left him critically injured.
The family members rescued him and took to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
Wazirpur Police Station (PS) Inspector Md Tawhiduzzaman confirmed the incident.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Hridoy Mia, 14, son of Sadek Mia, a resident of Bir Ahammadpur Village under Maoha Union in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Bekhoirhati Narendra Kanto High School in the upazila.
According to local and the deceased's family sources, Hridoy came in contact with a live electric wire in the evening when he was working in field, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took him to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Gouripur PS Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the      incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven people found dead in six dists
2 electrocuted in Barishal, Mymensingh
Three nabbed with drugs
Thrust on paying revenue for development
Padma riverside turns green in Rajshahi
2 fugitive convicts held in Madaripur, Noakhali
Rohingya man arrested with firearms at Teknaf
Saraswati Puja celebrated in districts


Latest News
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
DCs' proposal on design, implementation of projects illogical: IEB
Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president
Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
10 Bangladeshi firms to participate in ‘Texworld USA 2023’
Man found dead in Noakhali
Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy
Man injured in a clash, dies at hospital in Gopalganj
Most Read News
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
BNP announces four-day march in Dhaka 'to restore democracy'
Two women found dead at Barishal ex-UP member's house
Borrowing at 9pc could be troubling for Islami, 2 other banks: Economists
Man dies in bike accident at Hatirjheel losing control
Murder after rape: Trial of DJ Neha among six begins
BELA's Rizwana Hasan's car attacked in Chattogram
Saraswati Puja today
Get ready to ensure free and fair election, Home Minister tells DCs
Bangladesh condemns desecration of Quran in Netherlands
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft