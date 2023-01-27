2 electrocuted in Barishal, Mymensingh

Two people including a schoolboy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Mymensingh, in two days.

BARISHAL: A farmer was electrocuted in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Halder, 48, son of late Shukhranjan Halder, a resident of Madarsi Village under Shikerpur Union in the upazila.

According to locals and the deceased's relatives, Sanjay came in contact with a live electric wire at around 3:30 pm when he was working at a betel leaf orchard in the area, which left him critically injured.

The family members rescued him and took to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Wazirpur Police Station (PS) Inspector Md Tawhiduzzaman confirmed the incident.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy Mia, 14, son of Sadek Mia, a resident of Bir Ahammadpur Village under Maoha Union in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Bekhoirhati Narendra Kanto High School in the upazila.

According to local and the deceased's family sources, Hridoy came in contact with a live electric wire in the evening when he was working in field, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Gouripur PS Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident.























