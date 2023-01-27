Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three nabbed with drugs

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondents

Three people including a couple have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Noakhali and Kishoreganj, in two days.
NOAKHALI: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested a man along with three kg of marijuana from Hatiya Upazila in the district on Wednesday.
The arrested man is Md Abu Sayeed, 45, a resident of Uttar Rehania Village under Burirchar Union in the upazila.
It was known that acting on a tip-off, a team of the BCG conducted a drive at Nalchira Ghat in the morning, and arrested him from a trawler along with three kg of marijuana.
KISHOREGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested a couple along with 8 kilograms of hemp from Pakundia Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The arrested persons are: Nuruzzaman, 35, and his wife Tania Begum, 30, residents of Purbadhala Upazila in Netrakona District.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Pakundia Police Station (PS) Md Mosharraf Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the Kishoreganj-Bhairab regional highway in the upazila in the afternoon, and arrested the couple along with the drugs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven people found dead in six dists
2 electrocuted in Barishal, Mymensingh
Three nabbed with drugs
Thrust on paying revenue for development
Padma riverside turns green in Rajshahi
2 fugitive convicts held in Madaripur, Noakhali
Rohingya man arrested with firearms at Teknaf
Saraswati Puja celebrated in districts


Latest News
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
DCs' proposal on design, implementation of projects illogical: IEB
Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president
Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
10 Bangladeshi firms to participate in ‘Texworld USA 2023’
Man found dead in Noakhali
Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy
Man injured in a clash, dies at hospital in Gopalganj
Most Read News
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
BNP announces four-day march in Dhaka 'to restore democracy'
Two women found dead at Barishal ex-UP member's house
Borrowing at 9pc could be troubling for Islami, 2 other banks: Economists
Man dies in bike accident at Hatirjheel losing control
Murder after rape: Trial of DJ Neha among six begins
BELA's Rizwana Hasan's car attacked in Chattogram
Saraswati Puja today
Get ready to ensure free and fair election, Home Minister tells DCs
Bangladesh condemns desecration of Quran in Netherlands
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft