Three nabbed with drugs

Three people including a couple have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Noakhali and Kishoreganj, in two days.

NOAKHALI: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested a man along with three kg of marijuana from Hatiya Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested man is Md Abu Sayeed, 45, a resident of Uttar Rehania Village under Burirchar Union in the upazila.

It was known that acting on a tip-off, a team of the BCG conducted a drive at Nalchira Ghat in the morning, and arrested him from a trawler along with three kg of marijuana.

KISHOREGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested a couple along with 8 kilograms of hemp from Pakundia Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Nuruzzaman, 35, and his wife Tania Begum, 30, residents of Purbadhala Upazila in Netrakona District.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Pakundia Police Station (PS) Md Mosharraf Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the Kishoreganj-Bhairab regional highway in the upazila in the afternoon, and arrested the couple along with the drugs.



















