

Thrust on paying revenue for development

This year's theme of the day is - 'Nurturing the next generations: developing a culture of knowledge and good professionalism in Customs.'

To mark the day, different programmes have been organized in districts including Khulna and Jashore.

KHULNA: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Thursday said that everybody should pay revenue according to law for the sake of country's development.

"Those engaged in collecting revenue for the state should be businessmen and tax payers' friendly officials," he said while addressing as the chief guest in a seminar in observance of the International Customs Day-2023 at Hotel city Inn in the city.

With the theme of the day, the regional committee of Mongla-Khulna Customs organized a seminar with Commissioner of Mongla Customs Office Neazur Rahman in the chair.

"Bangladesh will be turned into a developed and smart country by 2041 if the development spree is continuing," said the KCC Mayor.

He also said, Mongla Port, country's second largest port, is now turned a profitable port for the construction of the Padma Bridge as well as development of Khulna-Mongla Highway.

Member of National Board of Revenue (Customs, Bond and IT) Hossain Ahmed, Commissioner of Khulna Customs Zone Md Sirazul Karim, Commissioner of Khulna Custom Excise and VAT Commissionerate Md Zakir Hossain and President of Bagerhat Chamber and Commerce Industry Sheikh Md Liakat Hossain addressed the seminar as special guests while Joint Customs Commissioner Md Mahfuz Ahmed delivered the welcome speech.

Commissioner of Khulna Customs Excise and VAT appeal Commissionerate Dr Nahida Faridi presented the key note paper.

In the keynote paper, Dr Nahida described that NBR contributed 85 percent in country's total revenue collection. In 2021-22 fiscal years, NBR has earned a total of Tk 3,1634 crore. Of them, Department of Customs has contributed Tk 89,424 crore.

In 2022-23 fiscal years, NBR has set a revenue collection target of Tk 3,70,000 crore while Department of Customs set a target to contribute Tk 1,11,000 crore to the NBR target.

Government officials, businessmen, importer and exporter, C&F agents and other stake holders were also present at the programme.

JASHORE: To mark the day, different programmes were organized at Benapole in the district.

A seminar was held at Benapole Customs Club at 11 am on the occasion of the day organized by Customs House.

Dhaka Customs Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal President SM Humayun Kabir was present as the chief guest at the seminar while Benapole Customs commissioner Abdul Hakim attended the programme as special guest.

Jashore Customs Excise and VAT Commissioner Moazzem Hossain presided over the seminar.

Benapole Custom House Joint Commissioner Shafayet Hossain delivered the welcome speech and Benapole Custom House Joint Commissioner Abdul Rashid Mia presented the keynote article at the programme.

Later on, a documentary on Bangladesh Customs was screened there at a part of the programme.

















The International Customs Day-2023 was observed on Thursday across the country with due dignity.This year's theme of the day is - 'Nurturing the next generations: developing a culture of knowledge and good professionalism in Customs.'To mark the day, different programmes have been organized in districts including Khulna and Jashore.KHULNA: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Thursday said that everybody should pay revenue according to law for the sake of country's development."Those engaged in collecting revenue for the state should be businessmen and tax payers' friendly officials," he said while addressing as the chief guest in a seminar in observance of the International Customs Day-2023 at Hotel city Inn in the city.With the theme of the day, the regional committee of Mongla-Khulna Customs organized a seminar with Commissioner of Mongla Customs Office Neazur Rahman in the chair."Bangladesh will be turned into a developed and smart country by 2041 if the development spree is continuing," said the KCC Mayor.He also said, Mongla Port, country's second largest port, is now turned a profitable port for the construction of the Padma Bridge as well as development of Khulna-Mongla Highway.Member of National Board of Revenue (Customs, Bond and IT) Hossain Ahmed, Commissioner of Khulna Customs Zone Md Sirazul Karim, Commissioner of Khulna Custom Excise and VAT Commissionerate Md Zakir Hossain and President of Bagerhat Chamber and Commerce Industry Sheikh Md Liakat Hossain addressed the seminar as special guests while Joint Customs Commissioner Md Mahfuz Ahmed delivered the welcome speech.Commissioner of Khulna Customs Excise and VAT appeal Commissionerate Dr Nahida Faridi presented the key note paper.In the keynote paper, Dr Nahida described that NBR contributed 85 percent in country's total revenue collection. In 2021-22 fiscal years, NBR has earned a total of Tk 3,1634 crore. Of them, Department of Customs has contributed Tk 89,424 crore.In 2022-23 fiscal years, NBR has set a revenue collection target of Tk 3,70,000 crore while Department of Customs set a target to contribute Tk 1,11,000 crore to the NBR target.Government officials, businessmen, importer and exporter, C&F agents and other stake holders were also present at the programme.JASHORE: To mark the day, different programmes were organized at Benapole in the district.A seminar was held at Benapole Customs Club at 11 am on the occasion of the day organized by Customs House.Dhaka Customs Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal President SM Humayun Kabir was present as the chief guest at the seminar while Benapole Customs commissioner Abdul Hakim attended the programme as special guest.Jashore Customs Excise and VAT Commissioner Moazzem Hossain presided over the seminar.Benapole Custom House Joint Commissioner Shafayet Hossain delivered the welcome speech and Benapole Custom House Joint Commissioner Abdul Rashid Mia presented the keynote article at the programme.Later on, a documentary on Bangladesh Customs was screened there at a part of the programme.