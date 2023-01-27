Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 January, 2023, 5:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Padma riverside turns green in Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 27 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondent

Padma riverside turns green in Rajshahi

Padma riverside turns green in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 26: Padma River banks in southern part of the district have been turned into heavens of green.
According to field sources, most parts of the banks have been brought under different winter crops including mustard, wheat, potato, sweet potato, and onion.
With decreasing Padma's water, vast chars have been brought under various winter vegetables and crops. The eye-catching beauty and green crops are very attracting nature-lovers.
According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Rajshahi said, some 4,327 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under various Rabi crops.
Farmers have been cultivating various crops including paddy, lentil, and wheat for the last two years. It has also created a great employment opportunity for farmers, said locals.
Sagar Sheikh, grower of char area said, he cultivated pea-nut on 10 bighas at a cost of Tk 30,000. He is expecting a bumper yield and good price.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven people found dead in six dists
2 electrocuted in Barishal, Mymensingh
Three nabbed with drugs
Thrust on paying revenue for development
Padma riverside turns green in Rajshahi
2 fugitive convicts held in Madaripur, Noakhali
Rohingya man arrested with firearms at Teknaf
Saraswati Puja celebrated in districts


Latest News
Power price to be adjusted every month: Nasrul Hamid
DCs' proposal on design, implementation of projects illogical: IEB
Swiss ambassador Nathalie Chuard pays farewell call on president
Biden calls for calm over Black man's death after police beating
446 students commit suicide in 2022: Study
10 Bangladeshi firms to participate in ‘Texworld USA 2023’
Man found dead in Noakhali
Two held with Yaba pills in Moulvibazar
Egypt unveils ancient 'secret keeper' tomb, golden mummy
Man injured in a clash, dies at hospital in Gopalganj
Most Read News
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
BNP announces four-day march in Dhaka 'to restore democracy'
Two women found dead at Barishal ex-UP member's house
Borrowing at 9pc could be troubling for Islami, 2 other banks: Economists
Man dies in bike accident at Hatirjheel losing control
Murder after rape: Trial of DJ Neha among six begins
BELA's Rizwana Hasan's car attacked in Chattogram
Saraswati Puja today
Get ready to ensure free and fair election, Home Minister tells DCs
Bangladesh condemns desecration of Quran in Netherlands
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft