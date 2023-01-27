

Padma riverside turns green in Rajshahi

According to field sources, most parts of the banks have been brought under different winter crops including mustard, wheat, potato, sweet potato, and onion.

With decreasing Padma's water, vast chars have been brought under various winter vegetables and crops. The eye-catching beauty and green crops are very attracting nature-lovers.

According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Rajshahi said, some 4,327 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under various Rabi crops.

Farmers have been cultivating various crops including paddy, lentil, and wheat for the last two years. It has also created a great employment opportunity for farmers, said locals.

Sagar Sheikh, grower of char area said, he cultivated pea-nut on 10 bighas at a cost of Tk 30,000. He is expecting a bumper yield and good price.





















RAJSHAHI, Jan 26: Padma River banks in southern part of the district have been turned into heavens of green.According to field sources, most parts of the banks have been brought under different winter crops including mustard, wheat, potato, sweet potato, and onion.With decreasing Padma's water, vast chars have been brought under various winter vegetables and crops. The eye-catching beauty and green crops are very attracting nature-lovers.According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Rajshahi said, some 4,327 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under various Rabi crops.Farmers have been cultivating various crops including paddy, lentil, and wheat for the last two years. It has also created a great employment opportunity for farmers, said locals.Sagar Sheikh, grower of char area said, he cultivated pea-nut on 10 bighas at a cost of Tk 30,000. He is expecting a bumper yield and good price.