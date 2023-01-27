2 fugitive convicts held in Madaripur, Noakhali

Two fugitive convicts in different cases have been arrested in separate drives in two districts- Madaripur and Noakhali, in three days.

MEHERPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested a fugitive convict, who had been on run since his conviction on a murder case in Hijla Upazila of Barishal, from Rajnagar Union under Nariya Police Station (PS) in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested man is Md Shohel Sarder, 30, a resident of Narsinghapur Village under Hijla Upazila in Barishal District.

According to the case statement, Shohel stabbed a man to death in Hijla Upazila of Barishal.

Madaripur RAB Camp Company Commander Abu Saleh Ansar Uddin said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Maloth Bepari Kandi Village in the afternoon, and arrested Shohel who was sentenced to life-time imprisonment by a Barishal court in the murder case.

The accused was handed over to Hijla PS, the RAB official added.

NOAKHALI: Police have arrested a fugitive accused from Bojra Union under Sonaimuri Upazila in the district on Sunday evening.

The arrested man is Md Hiron, 27, a resident of Motbi Village of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri PS Md Ziaul Haque said Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate Court issued several warrants against the accused in several cases including a murder case.

Following the court order, acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dighir Jan Bridge area of Ward No. 7 under Bojra Union in the evening, and arrested the man who was hiding himself as a mad man for a long time.

The accused was produced before the Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, the OC added.

















